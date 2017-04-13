KREATOR Frontman MILLE PETROZZA On His Influences - “Anything From THE BEATLES To LANA DEL REY To KATE BUSH, I Listen To Everything… All Kinds Of Music”; Video

Jimmy Kay From Canada's The Metal Voice caught up with Kreator leader Mille Petroza in Montreal, Quebec on April 12th. In the interview streaming below, Mille speaks about his influences, how his music is a reflection of the world war events, responds to fan questions and discusses the possibility of Teutonic German 4 bands touring Canada.

Kreator perform tonight (April 13th) at Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.