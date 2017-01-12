KREATOR Frontman MILLE PETROZZA - “When I Was Starting To Get Into Metal, My Favourite Vocalist Was ROB HALFORD”; Video

In the video below, vocalist/guitarist Mille Petrozza of German thrash titans Kreator discusses which vocalists inspired him when he was young, and who he rates as a frontman.

Petrozza recently took part in an exclusive Facebook live Q&A. You can now watch the session below:

Kreator have released a third trailer for Gods Of Violence, their upcoming 14th album, to be released on January 27th worldwide via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch all three trailers below.

The exclusive North American cover for Gods Of Violence was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head, Soulfly, Hatebreed).

Gods Of Violence was recorded under the watchful eyes of producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Katatonia) who also mixed the record at renowned Fascination Street Studios. Mastering was also completed at Fascination Street Studios by Tony Lindgren. Gods Of Violence will contain 11 tracks with a total running time of approx. 52 minutes.

The standard cover for Gods Of Violence, created by Jan Meininghaus, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Apocalypticon”

“World War Now”

“Satan Is Real”

“Totalitarian Terror”

“Gods Of Violence”

“Army Of Storms”

“Hail To The Hordes”

“Lion With Eagle Wings”

“Fallen Brother”

“Side By Side”

“Death Becomes My Light”

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

“Satan Is Real” video:

“Gods Of Violence” video:

Kreator will be hitting the road soon with Sepultura, Soilwork and Aborted. Find out what fans can expect from the shows in the video below. Kreator’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.