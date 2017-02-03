KREATOR - Gods Of Violence Track By Track Video #4 Posted

German metal legends Kreator have released a fourth track by track video for their 14th album, Gods Of Violence, out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album here. Watch all four track by track videos below.

The exclusive North American cover for Gods Of Violence was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head, Soulfly, Hatebreed).

Gods Of Violence was recorded under the watchful eyes of producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Katatonia) who also mixed the record at renowned Fascination Street Studios. Mastering was also completed at Fascination Street Studios by Tony Lindgren. Gods Of Violence will contain 11 tracks with a total running time of approx. 52 minutes.

The standard cover for Gods Of Violence, created by Jan Meininghaus, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Apocalypticon”

“World War Now”

“Satan Is Real”

“Totalitarian Terror”

“Gods Of Violence”

“Army Of Storms”

“Hail To The Hordes”

“Lion With Eagle Wings”

“Fallen Brother”

“Side By Side”

“Death Becomes My Light”

“Fallen Brother” video:

“Totalitarian Terror” video:

“Satan Is Real” video:

“Gods Of Violence” video:

Track-by-track #1:

Track-by-track #2:

Track-by-track #3:

Track-by-track #4:

Kreator’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.