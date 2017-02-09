KREATOR - Gods Of Violence Worldwide Chart Positions Revealed; New Video Trailer Posted

Kreator’s new album, Gods Of Violence, has entered the charts worldwide following it’s release on January 27th. Check out the chart numbers below:

US Charts

#33 - Top Current Albums

#1 - Heatseekers

#2 - Hard Music

#9 - Rock

#118 - Billboard Top 200

Canadian Charts

#7 - Hard Music

#61 - Top Current Albums

#90 - Top 200

#1 Germany

Austria - #4

Czech - #7

Finland - #7

Switzerland - #13

Sweden - #19 (Rock/Metal #1)

Belgium (Flanders) - #20

Poland - #21

Belgium - #24

Slovakia - #26

Spain - #28

Australia - #30

Scotland - #37

Belgium (Wallonia) - #46

Japan - #55 (international #6)

Netherlands - #58

France - #59

UK - #72 (Rock #2, Indie #7)

Commented the band: "Thanks to all the fans in the USA and Canada for this huge success. Metal is NOT dead in America and it will never die! See you all on tour in march!"

Today, the band released a new video trailer discussing the decision to use two covers for Gods Of Violence.

Order the album here.

The exclusive North American cover for Gods Of Violence was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head, Soulfly, Hatebreed).

Gods Of Violence was recorded under the watchful eyes of producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Katatonia) who also mixed the record at renowned Fascination Street Studios. Mastering was also completed at Fascination Street Studios by Tony Lindgren. Gods Of Violence will contain 11 tracks with a total running time of approx. 52 minutes.

The standard cover for Gods Of Violence, created by Jan Meininghaus, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Apocalypticon”

“World War Now”

“Satan Is Real”

“Totalitarian Terror”

“Gods Of Violence”

“Army Of Storms”

“Hail To The Hordes”

“Lion With Eagle Wings”

“Fallen Brother”

“Side By Side”

“Death Becomes My Light”

“Fallen Brother” video:

“Totalitarian Terror” video:

“Satan Is Real” video:

“Gods Of Violence” video:

Kreator’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.