KREATOR Guitarist SAMI YLI-SIRNIÖ Talks Gods Of Violence - "We Cut Any Signs Of Mellowing Down At This Age"

Greece's Rock Overdose recently spoke with Kreator guitarist Sami Yli-Sirnio about the band's new album, Gods Of Violence. he also discussed Waltari, Barren Earth, and his newest work with Jimson Weed. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Rock Overdose: From the tracks we've listened to so far, your new album sounds a lot faster and heavier than your latest two albums.

"Yes, I think so too. Especially when you think about songs like 'Totalitarian Terror' or something like that. It's meant like that to show people that we're not getting old. There's a thrashing mayhem going on for sure! That was also the idea from the beginning. We cut any signs of mellowing down at this age yet."

The exclusive North American cover for Gods Of Violence was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head, Soulfly, Hatebreed).

Gods Of Violence was recorded under the watchful eyes of producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Katatonia) who also mixed the record at renowned Fascination Street Studios. Mastering was also completed at Fascination Street Studios by Tony Lindgren. Gods Of Violence will contain 11 tracks with a total running time of approx. 52 minutes.

The standard cover for Gods Of Violence, created by Jan Meininghaus, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Apocalypticon”

“World War Now”

“Satan Is Real”

“Totalitarian Terror”

“Gods Of Violence”

“Army Of Storms”

“Hail To The Hordes”

“Lion With Eagle Wings”

“Fallen Brother”

“Side By Side”

“Death Becomes My Light”

