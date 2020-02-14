KREATOR Launch Official Live Video For "Enemy Of God" From Masters Of Rock 2017; London Apocalyption - Live At The Roundhouse Out Now

Sunday, December 16, 2018: The cold fingers of winter have already reached out for the British capital but there is one place in London that is set on fire as Kreator thrill their fans with an extensive live show and take their breath-taking performance once again to another level. The band's new live album, London Apocalypticon - Live At The Roundhouse is out now via Nuclear Blast. Get the release here.

Depending on the format, it is not only the spectacular live show at the legendary Roundhouse that was documented for this release. Included on all formats except the CD will be another breathtaking concert from Chile 2018, as well as the band’s headline show from Masters Of Rock 2017 in the Czech Republic.

To celebrate the release, Kreator have unveiled the live video for "Enemy Of God" recorded from the band's set at Masters Of Rock 2017. Check out the video below.

Mille Petrozza comments: "Hordes! We present you 'Enemy Of God' from Masters of Rock - the third show featured on our live release London Apocalypticon. One of my favourite shows from our 2017 festival season and a staple in Kreator’s setlist! We shall see you in March and April with Lamb Of God and looking forward to continuing the chaos!"

London Apocalyption - Live At The Roundhouse details below.

Tracklisting:

London Apocalypticon:

"The Four Horsemen/Choir Of The Damned"

"Enemy Of God"

"Hail To The Hordes"

"Awakening Of The Gods"

"People Of The Lie"

"Gods Of Violence"

"Satan Is Real"

"Mars Mantra"

"Phantom Antichrist"

"Fallen Brother"

"Flag Of Hate"

"Phobia"

"Hordes Of Chaos"

"The Patriarch"

"Violent Revolution"

"Pleasure To Kill"

"Apocalypticon"

Live In Chile:

"Mars Mantra"

"Phantom Antichrist"

"Hail To The Hordes"

"Army Of Storms"

"Enemy Of God"

"Satan Is Real"

"Civilization Collapse"

"Flag Of Hate"

"Phobia"

"Gods Of Violence"

"Fallen Brother"

"Hordes Of Chaos"

"The Patriarch"

"Violent Revolution"

"Pleasure To Kill"

"Apocalypticon"

Masters Of Rock:

"Choir Of The Damned"

"Hordes Of Chaos"

"Phobia"

"Satan Is Real"

"Gods Of Violence"

"People Of The Lie"

"Total Death"

"Mars Mantra"

"Phantom Antichrist"

"Fallen Brother"

"Army Of Storms"

"Enemy Of God"

"From Flood Into Fire"

"Apocalypticon"

"World War Now"

"Hail To The Hordes"

"Extreme Agression"

"Civilization Collapse"

"The Patriarch"

"Violent Revolution"

"Pleasure To Kill"

"Death Becomes My Light"

"Violent Revolution" live video:

"Satan Is Real" live video:

Kreator will embark on the State Of Unrest tour with Lamb Of God and Power Trip.

Dates:

March

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

30 - Oulu, Finland - Club Teatria

31 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box Jäähalli

April

2 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

8 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHPArena

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Metal Festival*

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

17 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

19 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy (Sold Out)

22 - Manchester, UK - Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

25 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

* Kreator only