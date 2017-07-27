KREATOR, NAZARETH, RAGE And More Confirmed For Austria’s Full Metal Mountain 2018; Video Trailer Streaming

Full Metal Mountain 2018 is scheduled for April 2nd - 8th in Tröpolach, Austria. Pre-sales will begin on September 22nd. Bundles of festival-ticket, accommodation and lift-tickets will be available at this location.

The first bands confirmed for the 2018 edition of the festival are Kreator, Nazareth, Rage, Walking Dead On Broadway and Tuxedoo.

Stay tuned for more details, and check out a video trailer below: