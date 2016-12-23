KREATOR - Official Gods Of Violence Video Trailer #2 Streaming

Kreator have released a second trailer for Gods Of Violence, their upcoming 14th album, to be released on January 27th worldwide via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch both trailers below.

The exclusive North American cover for Gods Of Violence was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head, Soulfly, Hatebreed).

Gods Of Violence was recorded under the watchful eyes of producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Katatonia) who also mixed the record at renowned Fascination Street Studios. Mastering was also completed at Fascination Street Studios by Tony Lindgren. Gods Of Violence will contain 11 tracks with a total running time of approx. 52 minutes.

The standard cover for Gods Of Violence, created by Jan Meininghaus, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Apocalypticon”

“World War Now”

“Satan Is Real”

“Totalitarian Terror”

“Gods Of Violence”

“Army Of Storms”

“Hail To The Hordes”

“Lion With Eagle Wings”

“Fallen Brother”

“Side By Side”

“Death Becomes My Light”

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

“Satan Is Real” video:

“Gods Of Violence” video:

Kreator have contributed a new song, “Earth Under The Sword”, to the ever-expanding Decibel Flexi Series. The brand new track, which will NOT be included on the band’s new album, Gods Of Violence, is streaming below:

(Photo - Robert Eikelpoth)