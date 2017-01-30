KREATOR Pay Tribute To Late Rock / Metal Legends With “Fallen Brother” Music Video; Gods Of Violence Track-By-Track Video #3 Posted

German metal legends Kreator have released a video for “Fallen Brother”, paying tribute to a number of late rock/metal artists including Bon Scott, Cliff Burton, Lemmy Kilmister, “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott and more. Watch below:

“Fallen Brother” is featured on Kreator’s 14th album, Gods Of Violence, out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album here. A third track-by-track video for the album has been released. See all three clips below.

The exclusive North American cover for Gods Of Violence was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head, Soulfly, Hatebreed).

Gods Of Violence was recorded under the watchful eyes of producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Katatonia) who also mixed the record at renowned Fascination Street Studios. Mastering was also completed at Fascination Street Studios by Tony Lindgren. Gods Of Violence will contain 11 tracks with a total running time of approx. 52 minutes.

The standard cover for Gods Of Violence, created by Jan Meininghaus, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Apocalypticon”

“World War Now”

“Satan Is Real”

“Totalitarian Terror”

“Gods Of Violence”

“Army Of Storms”

“Hail To The Hordes”

“Lion With Eagle Wings”

“Fallen Brother”

“Side By Side”

“Death Becomes My Light”

“Totalitarian Terror” video:

“Satan Is Real” video:

“Gods Of Violence” video:

Track-by-track #1:

Track-by-track #2:

Track-by-track #3:

Kreator’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.