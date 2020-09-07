KREATOR Performs At Wacken World Wide 2020; Video

German thrash metal icons Kreator were among the headlining acts at Wacken World Wide 2020 and played live upon the XR-stage. Watch the full set here. Check out a portion of the show below featuring the tracks “Violent Revolution”, “Hordes Of Chaos”, and “Enemy Of God”.

Without warning, Kreator recently unleashed a new single / official video, "666 - World Divided". It is the band's first recording to feature former Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq.

A message from Kreator frontman Mile Petrozza:

"After more than three long years we are more than happy to present you our brand new single '666 - World Divided'". The message of this song is more important than ever: we have to stick together in this more and more divided world. Take care and most importantly: stay metal! We can do it all together. We are one!"

A limited-edition seven-inch single featuring the new song and Lamb Of God's "Checkmate" will be on April 10th via Nuclear Blast mailorder, as well as the Kreator and Lamb Of God webstores

Fans can pick up the "666 - World Divided" here.