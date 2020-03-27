KREATOR Release New Single / Video "666 - World Divided"

Without warning, Kreator have unleashed a new single / official video, "666 - World Divided". It is the band's first recording to feature former Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq.

A limited-edition seven-inch single featuring the new song and Lamb Of God's "Checkmate" will be on April 10th via Nuclear Blast mailorder, as well as the Kreator and Lamb Of God webstores

Fans can pick up the "666 - World Divided" here.

Kreator have issued the following update in regards to the State Of Unrest Tour with Lamb Of God and Power Trip, which was scheduled to launch today (March 27th) in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Hordes of Europe - we’re sorry to announce, due to world events and imposed bans on public events across Europe; the State Of Unrest tour with Lamb Of God and Power Trip is postponed. Our teams are working on getting the tour rescheduled for as soon as possible; please hold on to your tickets, new dates are soon to be announced!

"Stay safe out there - WE ARE ONE!

"Hail To the Hordes!"