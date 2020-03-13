KREATOR - State Of Unrest Tour With LAMB OF GOD, POWER TRIP Postponed

Kreator have issued the following update in regards to the State Of Unrest Tour with Lamb Of God and Power Trip, which was scheduled to launch on March 27 in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Hordes of Europe - we’re sorry to announce, due to world events and imposed bans on public events across Europe; the State Of Unrest tour with Lamb Of God and Power Trip is postponed. Our teams are working on getting the tour rescheduled for as soon as possible; please hold on to your tickets, new dates are soon to be announced!

"Stay safe out there - WE ARE ONE!

"Hail To the Hordes!"