KREATOR To Film London Concert; "Something Very Special In The Works," Says The Band

Kreator have announced that they'll be filming their December 16th concert at the Roundhouse in London, England.

Says the band: "London Hordes! We are excited to announce ‘London Apocalypticon’ - filmed live from the Roundhouse, 16th December. Something very special in the works... more info coming soon! Be a part of Kreator history and let’s make this show CHAOS!"

The December 16th show concludes Kreator's European co-headlining run with Dimmu Borgir. Support on the dates comes from Hatebreed and Bloodbath. Remaining dates are listed below.

December

6 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

7 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

12 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Kolo Hall

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

15 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

16 - London, UK - Roundhouse