KREATOR To Film London Concert; "Something Very Special In The Works," Says The Band
December 6, 2018, 44 minutes ago
Kreator have announced that they'll be filming their December 16th concert at the Roundhouse in London, England.
Says the band: "London Hordes! We are excited to announce ‘London Apocalypticon’ - filmed live from the Roundhouse, 16th December. Something very special in the works... more info coming soon! Be a part of Kreator history and let’s make this show CHAOS!"
The December 16th show concludes Kreator's European co-headlining run with Dimmu Borgir. Support on the dates comes from Hatebreed and Bloodbath. Remaining dates are listed below.
December
6 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz
7 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
12 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
13 - Warsaw, Poland - Kolo Hall
14 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
15 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
16 - London, UK - Roundhouse