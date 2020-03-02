KREATOR x LAMB OF GOD - Unified Through Thrash (Official Video Interview)
March 2, 2020, an hour ago
Kreator and Lamb of God are teaming up for the State Of Unrest Tour, launching March 27 in Stockholm, Sweden. Mark Morton from Lamb Of God and Mille Petrozza from Kreator sat down with Daniel P Carter to discuss how both bands, from different continents, are influenced and unified by thrash metal. Watch the video below:
The State Of Unrest tour will features support from Power Trip. Dates are listed below.
March
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
30 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria
31 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box
April
2 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
8 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
17 - Paris, France - L’Olympia
18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
19 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
22 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
25 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton