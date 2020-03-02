KREATOR x LAMB OF GOD - Unified Through Thrash (Official Video Interview)

Kreator and Lamb of God are teaming up for the State Of Unrest Tour, launching March 27 in Stockholm, Sweden. Mark Morton from Lamb Of God and Mille Petrozza from Kreator sat down with Daniel P Carter to discuss how both bands, from different continents, are influenced and unified by thrash metal. Watch the video below:

The State Of Unrest tour will features support from Power Trip. Dates are listed below.

March

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

30 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria

31 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

April

2 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

8 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

17 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

18 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

19 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

22 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

25 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton