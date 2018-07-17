KRIEG Streaming “This Time I’ll Leave You To Drown” From Upcoming Split With INTEGRITY

Metallic horror trailblazers Integrity join forces with cult US black metal horde Krieg for an unearthly split recording. Listen to Krieg's "This Time I'll Leave You To Drown" below.

Festering beneath forests of debauched illusion, Integrity infects its prey through unconventional auditory means. Inflicting and dispensing their nightmares through cavernous faith and conjuring a new gospel for those neglected and forgotten apparitions.

Krieg contributes their only song written and recorded since 2014's Transient as well as more obscure older material set to create a miserable sonic experience for the listener. This is another page in a book written over two decades.

The split release is due out August 3rd on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Scorched Earth" - Integrity

"Flames Of The Immortal" - Integrity

"Sons Of Satan" - Integrity

"Document One" - Integrity

"Circle Of Guilt" - Krieg

"This Time I'll Leave You To Drown" - Krieg

"The Sick Winds Stir The Cold Dawn" (Live) - Krieg

Krieg - "This Time I'll Leave You To Drown":

Integrity - "Scorched Earth" video:

Krieg - "Circle Of Guilt":