KRISIUN Announces Latin American Tour With NERVOCHAOS
February 1, 2017, 8 minutes ago
Alpha Omega Management's recently launched Alpha Omega Tours and they have announced the first ever Latin American Tour 2017, co-headlining the Brazilian death metal maniacs Krisiun and extreme metal lords Nervochaos, kicking off on March 9th.
Comments Alex Azzali, Alpha Omega's General Manager:
"Alpha Omega Tours was born from the need to monitor every aspect of live shows of our roster bands and not only, supported by the proven experience of the the Alpha Omega staff in our worldwide Offices, and for the continuous cooperation with our promoter partners, spread out over the entire international territory. And what could be a better start, than this exciting co-headline tour with two outstanding bands from Brazil; Krisiun and Nervochaos, delivering blast and devastation on each stage they play!"
Krisiun stated: "We're really glad to announce that in March we'll be doing a whole Latin America tour with our brothers from Nervochaos! It'll be killer, we hope to see all metalheads there!"
Nervochaos adds: "Latin America get ready! We've joined the almighty Krisiun for a Latin American tour in March. Do not miss it!"
Dates:
March
9 – Assungao, Paraguay – Absolute Rock
10 – Montevideo, Uruguay – Bluzz Live
11 – Buenos Aires, Aregentina – Museo Rock
12 – Santa Cruz De la Sierra, Bolivia – Ex-Discoteca Skala
14 – Cochamba, Bolivia – Ex-Carnivale
16 - Quito, Equador @ La Capital Deportiva
17 - Bogota, Colombia - Auditorio Lumiere
18 - Medellin, Colombia - Accion Impro
19 - Armenia, Colombia - Discoteca Mistica
21 - Tegucigalpa, Honduras - Gimnasio 3
23 - Monterrey, Mexico - Cafè Iguana
24 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 age
25 - Mexico City, Mexico - Cosa Nora Mx
26 - Merida, Mexico - Live Stage