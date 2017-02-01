KRISIUN Announces Latin American Tour With NERVOCHAOS

Alpha Omega Management's recently launched Alpha Omega Tours and they have announced the first ever Latin American Tour 2017, co-headlining the Brazilian death metal maniacs Krisiun and extreme metal lords Nervochaos, kicking off on March 9th.

Comments Alex Azzali, Alpha Omega's General Manager:

"Alpha Omega Tours was born from the need to monitor every aspect of live shows of our roster bands and not only, supported by the proven experience of the the Alpha Omega staff in our worldwide Offices, and for the continuous cooperation with our promoter partners, spread out over the entire international territory. And what could be a better start, than this exciting co-headline tour with two outstanding bands from Brazil; Krisiun and Nervochaos, delivering blast and devastation on each stage they play!"

Krisiun stated: "We're really glad to announce that in March we'll be doing a whole Latin America tour with our brothers from Nervochaos! It'll be killer, we hope to see all metalheads there!"

Nervochaos adds: "Latin America get ready! We've joined the almighty Krisiun for a Latin American tour in March. Do not miss it!"

Dates:

March

9 – Assungao, Paraguay – Absolute Rock

10 – Montevideo, Uruguay – Bluzz Live

11 – Buenos Aires, Aregentina – Museo Rock

12 – Santa Cruz De la Sierra, Bolivia – Ex-Discoteca Skala

14 – Cochamba, Bolivia – Ex-Carnivale

16 - Quito, Equador @ La Capital Deportiva

17 - Bogota, Colombia - Auditorio Lumiere

18 - Medellin, Colombia - Accion Impro

19 - Armenia, Colombia - Discoteca Mistica

21 - Tegucigalpa, Honduras - Gimnasio 3

23 - Monterrey, Mexico - Cafè Iguana

24 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 age

25 - Mexico City, Mexico - Cosa Nora Mx

26 - Merida, Mexico - Live Stage