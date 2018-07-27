KRISIUN Debuts Violent Music Video For New Song "Devouring Faith"

On September 7th, Brazilian death metal brothers Krisiun will release their eleventh studio opus, Scourge Of The Enthroned, via Century Media Records offering an intense 38-minute long Southern death metal storm. Now, the second single from this opus has been launched with a violent video created by Cléver Cardoso.

Says the band: “We would like to invite you all to check out our new video for 'Devouring Faith', taken from our upcoming album Scourge Of The Enthroned! The video came out as brutal as the song itself! The whole atmosphere is very dark and intense, pretty much based on old horror movies. Expect a relentless mix of carnage and terror, perfectly fitting the vicious thrashing vibe of 'Devouring Faith'! If you are into horror and death metal, don't miss it!”

Recorded with Andy Classen at Stage One Studio in Germany (Belphegor, Legion Of The Damned), who has previously worked with the band on Conquerors Of Armageddon, Southern Storm and The Great Execution, the newest album features artwork by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Hate Eternal, Incantation).

The band comments: “We proudly present you the cover for our new record! Based on Sumerian mythology, it shows three ancient gods transcending the beginning of creation, represented by the incredible art of Eliran Kantor. The sound of this record came out very organic, unlike many of the super edited/digital sounding albums these days. The songs are faster and more brutal than the previous records. Pure relentless death metal in your face!”

Scourge Of The Enthroned will be available as Gatefold LP plus CD / CD / digital album.

Tracklisting:

"Scourge Of The Enthroned"

"Demonic III"

"Devouring Faith"

"Slay The Prophet"

"A Thousand Graves"

"Electricide"

"Abysmal Misery (Foretold Destiny)"

"Whirlwind Of Immortality"

"Demonic III" lyric video:

Krisiun have announced a special release show in Essen, Germany with Sulphur Aeon on September 7th.

Live dates:

August

11 - Franca, Brazil - Franca Metal Fest

31 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

September

1 - Markneukirchen, Germany - ReeveLand Music Festival

7 - Essen, Germany - Turock (Scourge Of The Enthroned Release Show with Sulphur Aeon, Mortal’s Path)

8 - Hüttikon, Switzerland - Meh Suff Festival

Lineup:

Alex Camargo - vocals / bass

Moyses Kolesne - guitar

Max Kolesne - drums