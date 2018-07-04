KRISIUN Reveal Scourge Of The Enthroned Album Details; Exclusive German Release Show Announced

On September 7th, Brazilian death metal brothers Krisiun will release their eleventh studio opus, Scourge Of The Enthroned, via Century Media Records offering an intense 38-minute long Southern death metal storm.

Recorded with Andy Classen at Stage One Studio in Germany (Belphegor, Legion Of The Damned), who has previously worked with the band on Conquerors Of Armageddon, Southern Storm and The Great Execution, the newest album features artwork by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Hate Eternal, Incantation).

The band comments: “We proudly present you the cover for our new record! Based on Sumerian mythology, it shows three ancient gods transcending the beginning of creation, represented by the incredible art of Eliran Kantor. The sound of this record came out very organic, unlike many of the super edited/digital sounding albums these days. The songs are faster and more brutal than the previous records. Pure relentless death metal in your face!”

Scourge Of The Enthroned will be available as Gatefold LP plus CD / CD / digital album. The first single from this record will be “Demonic III”, to be released on Friday, July 13th.

Tracklisting:

"Scourge Of The Enthroned"

"Demonic III"

"Devouring Faith"

"Slay The Prophet"

"A Thousand Graves"

"Electricide"

"Abysmal Misery (Foretold Destiny)"

"Whirlwind Of Immortality"

Currently, Krisiun are wrapping up touring plans in support of Scourge Of The Enthroned, and have just announced a special release show in Essen, Germany with Sulphur Aeon on September 7th.

Active since 1990, Krisiun are one of the most ferocious death metal bands in history and belong to the most successful metal acts to have ever emerged from Brazil. In 2018, the “Demonic III” shall return with one of Krisiun most savage offerings to date. Beware.

Live dates:

August

11 - Franca, Brazil - Franca Metal Fest

31 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

September

1 - Markneukirchen, Germany - ReeveLand Music Festival

7 - Essen, Germany - Turock (Scourge Of The Enthroned Release Show with Sulphur Aeon, Mortal’s Path)

8 - Hüttikon, Switzerland - Meh Suff Festival

Lineup:

Alex Camargo - vocals / bass

Moyses Kolesne - guitar

Max Kolesne - drums