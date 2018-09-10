KRISIUN - Scourge Of The Enthroned Unboxing Video Streaming

On September 7th, Brazilian death metal brothers Krisiun released their eleventh studio opus, Scourge Of The Enthroned, via Century Media Records offering an intense 38-minute long Southern death metal storm. Check out an unboxing video for the new release below.

Recorded with Andy Classen at Stage One Studio in Germany (Belphegor, Legion Of The Damned), who has previously worked with the band on Conquerors Of Armageddon, Southern Storm and The Great Execution, the newest album features artwork by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Hate Eternal, Incantation).

Tracklisting:

"Scourge Of The Enthroned"

"Demonic III"

"Devouring Faith"

"Slay The Prophet"

"A Thousand Graves"

"Electricide"

"Abysmal Misery (Foretold Destiny)"

"Whirlwind Of Immortality"

Unboxing video:

"A Thousand Graves” lyric video:

"Devouring Faith":

"Demonic III" lyric video:

Lineup:

Alex Camargo - vocals / bass

Moyses Kolesne - guitar

Max Kolesne - drums