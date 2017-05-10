KRISIUN Show Cancelled In Bangladesh Due To “Security Concerns”

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the Metal Morgue event in Bangladesh featuring Krisiun was cancelled over “security purposes”. The show was scheduled for last night (May 9th) at the TCB Auditorium and was also set to feature a number of local metal bands showcasing their talents.





Krisiun issued the following statement:

“We are hereby to manifest our big appreciation and respect for the metalheads in Bangladesh, We know it's not their fault the show got cancelled here today. We are not against any religion, political view, or have any prejudice against anyone, it's not the matter here. We don't want to see our big metal family worldwide fighting​ against each other, The world suffer with so much problems nowadays and metal set us free and make us strong! We came to Bangladesh to make a concert and unfortunately the authorities decided to cancel, it's not the promoter's fault, it's nobody's fault, it's local authorities decision to shut the show down, the Metalheads are great here in Bangladesh the concert was sold out, We deeply thank all you guys here for the enormous support, We will be back one day! Respect, together we are strong, Metal never dies!”