KRISTOFFER GILDENLÖW And Members Of WITHIN TEMPTATION, DELAIN, AYREON, ELEGY, TEXTURES And More To Release Breaking The Chains Charity Album Benefitting Bikers Against Child Abuse; "Valley Road" Video Posted

Breaking The Chains is one of the most kick ass charity rock projects ever to originate from the Netherlands. Over 40 of the best known Dutch rock & metal musicians from the 70's until now are joining forces to create a masterpiece of rock history. They do this in order to raise awareness for child abuse and the great work of Bikers Against Child Abuse. Breaking The Chains is a charity project of international perspective and all profits will go directly to the world wide non-profit organization Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.).

B.A.C.A. is one of the largest non-profit organizations in the world with 6.000 active members. Day and night, all year long, they are ready to help abused children feel safe in the world in which they live. Their mission is to empower these broken souls and give them strength and self-esteem to rebuild their lives with confidence, and make them feel safe, accepted and important again. The work of B.A.C.A. is a unique supplement to ordinary victim support and offers the children something special to hold on to.

Breaking The Chains founder Kristoffer Gildenlöw (Kayak, Pain Of Salvation, Neal Morse) started working on the idea of this project four years ago. The intentions at that time were to make just one song to raise money for B.A.C.A., something he'd done before for other charities. After the initial start more and more musicians joined in to support this noble cause, eventually ending up with more than 40 high class Dutch musicians and a complete album of original music written especially for this project.

Bikers and Rockers now stand united against any form of child abuse!

Alongside Kristoffer the following musicians are involved in the project: Bart Hennephof (Textures), Peter Strykes (LA The Voices, Vandenberg), Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation, For All We Know), Robby Valentine, Mike Coolen (Within Temptation), Adrian Vandenberg (Vandenberg, Whitesnake, Moonkings), Joe Tal (Textures), Ton Scherpenzeel (Kayak), Timo Somers (Delain), Ed Warby (VUUR, Hail Of Bullets, The Gentle Storm), Robert Soeterboek (Wicked Sensation, Highway Chile), Ian Parry (Consortium Project), John JayCee Cuijpers (Praying Mantis), Johan van Stratum (VUUR, Stream Of Passion), Wudstik (For All We Know, Ayreon), Frank Schiphorst (MaYaN, My Propane), Marjan Welman (Autumn, Vetrar Draugurinn), Margriet Mol (Asrai), Jan Willem Ketelaers (Ayreon, Classics Rock Show), Eric Hazebroek (Stream Of Passion, Vetrar Draugurinn), Rick Bouwman (Martyr), Martin van der Meyde (4Eigner), Jan Bechtum (Picture), Karin Mol (Asrai), Arno te Loo (4Eigner), Sebas & Petra Honing (Equisa), Dirk Bruinenberg (Elegy, Place Vendome), Ivar de Graaf (Kingfisher Sky), Jan Bijlsma (Vengeance, The Last Element), Peter Vink (Knight Area), Manon van der Hidde (Asrai), Ben Mathot (Ayreon), Anne Bakker (Blaze Bayley), Maaike Peterse (Kovacs, Kingfisher Sky), Jeroen Goossens (Ayreon), Marieke Bresseleers (Circle Unbroken), Harry den Hartog (Alanis) & Collin Leijenaar (Kayak, Neal Morse).

The album is destined to show the world great diversity and high quality on all levels. The musicians themselves have contributed with music and lyrics. Bart Hennephof (Textures) is producing the album with Daan Janzing (My Favorite Scar) and together they are putting all the pieces of the puzzle into the right places.

The first single from the upcoming album (due spring 2018) is "Valley Road". It is accompanied by a music video, showing the musicians at work in the studio whilst recording the album. The single is released in cooperation with Dutch Music Works, featuring John ‘Jaycee’ Cuijpers on vocals, Timo Somers, Frank Schiphorst and Bart Hennephof on guitars, Ton Scherpenzeel on keyboards, Johan van Stratum on bass and Dirk Bruinenberg on drums.

Written by Bart Hennephof, "Valley Road" is a straightforward rock song with rocking vocals and screaming guitar solos, yet the complete album will show a wide range of rock styles and approaches, allowing each musician their artistic freedom.

Watch the video below, and stay tuned for more album details.