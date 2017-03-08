KROKUS - Big Rocks Covers Album Set For North American Release In April

Big Rocks, the new studio album from Switzerland’s legendary hard rock act Krokus, will be released in North America on April 7th via Century Media Records.

On Big Rocks, Krokus pay tribute to their roots by covering classic tracks of The Rolling Stones, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Steppenwolf, The Who, Bob Dylan and many more. With a total of 12 flawlessly executed cover versions in the typical Krokus vein plus a newly recorded version of the Krokus classic "Backseat Rock N' Roll" as well as comments on selected songs by various band members, Big Rocks offers everything fans of straight-forward and honest rock music can ask for.

Big Rocks will be available on CD as well as download and stream (available now). The album is already available outside North America, but fans within North America will now be able to pick up this piece of hard rock history. Click here to pre-order the CD at selected stores or purchase a download/streaming copy.

Tracklisting:

“N.I.B.” (originally by Black Sabbath)

“Tie Your Mother Down” (originally by Queen)

“My Generation” (originally by The Who)

“Wild Thing” (originally by The Troggs)

“The House Of The Rising Sun” (originally by The Animals)

“Rockin' In The Free World” (originally by Neil Young)

“Gimme Some Lovin'” (originally by Spencer Davis Group)

“Whole Lotta Love” (originally by Led Zeppelin)

“Summertime Blues” (originally by Eddie Cochran)

“Born To Be Wild” (originally by Steppenwolf)

“Quinn The Eskimo” (originally by Bob Dylan)

“Jumpin' Jack Flash” (originally by The Rolling Stones)

“Backseat Rock N' Roll” (Krokus original recording)

“The House Of The Rising Sun” lyric video:

Krokus lineup:

Marc Storace: Lead Vocals

Chris von Rohr: Bass, Vocals

Fernando von Arb: Guitars,Vocals

Mark Kohler: Guitars

Mandy Meyer: Guitars

Flavio Mezzodi: Drums