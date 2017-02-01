KROKUS Debut Music Video For Cover Of NEIL YOUNG Classic “Rockin' In The Free World”

January 27th marked the release of Big Rocks, the brand new studio album of Switzerland’s legendary hard rock act Krokus. On Big Rocks, Krokus are paying tribute to bands and artists like Led Zeppelin, Queen, The Who, Steppenwolf, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and many more by presenting their very own versions of classic tracks such as “My Generation”, “Tie Your Mother Down”, “Whole Lotta Love”, “Quinn The Eskimo”, “Born To Be Wild” and others.

Krokus have now released a video for their cover of the Neil Young classic, “Rockin' In The Free World”. Says the band: “The video reflects the madness of this world - not less-not more.Krokus likes to bring people together with their music and stand for freedom of opinion and speech.”

Big Rocks offers a total of 14 tracks: 13 cover songs and a re-recorded version of Krokus’ hit “Backseat Rock N’ Roll”, all of them flawlessly executed, brilliantly interpreted and spiced up with the typical Krokus edge.

Krokus‘ current lineup (pictured above from left to right):

Mandy Meyer (guitars)

Marc Storace (lead vocals)

Fernando von Arb (guitars / vocals)

Mark Kohler (guitars)

Flavio Mezzodi (drums)

Chris von Rohr (bass / vocals)