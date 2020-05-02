KROKUS Frontman MARC STORACE Looks Back On His Early Days - "I Didn't Want To End Up Doing Covers In Some Hotel Bar"

In the Rock Scene Magazine interview clip below, Krokus frontman Marc Storace looks back on the early days of his music career and his evolution as an artist.

Krokus have been forced to postpone their Adios Amigos North American tour, originally scheduled for fall 2020.

Says the band: "Due to the current state of things going on, it was both nearly impossible to get all the needed pieces to fall in line to do the tour and with the uncertainty of the immediate future of live music in North America. We felt it was best to postpone the tour this fall and look for a more appropriate time to finally return to the USA/Canada to kick your ass on the farewell tour.

"We hope things change and we will work with our team to insure the next tour will be 100% safe and sound. We love you all."

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)