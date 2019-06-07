KROKUS To Bring Adios Amigos World Tour To North America In 2020

Krokus frontman Marc Storace has revealed that the band's Adios Amigos World Tour will be extended to include dates in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The trek was initially set to conclude on December 7, 2019 at the Hallenstadion in Zürich, Switzerland.

Says Marc: "We always said Zürich is the last show for Europe - but USA, Canada and Mexico wants some 'Adios' too! That's why we do an encore in 2020 there - we think our fans deserve that - they cannot all fly to Europe - cheers and enjoy the summer, Krokers."

Stay tuned for complete tour details, coming soon.