KROSIS Issue “To Persist Or Adhere” Video; New Album Details Revealed

North Carolina progressive deathcore group Krosis have premiered a music video for their new song "To Persist Or Adhere". The track is from the group's expansive and musically adventurous new album A Memoir of Free Will which will see a February 7 release date via Unique Leader.

Memoir Of Free Will is the follow up to Krosis' jaw dropping debut Solem Vatem. The stunning 10 track album sees the group truly coming into their own with the band's ambitious sound culminating into something truly unique.

Drummer Dan Cece commented about the album, "A Memoir Of Free Will, simply put, is a massive culmination of many things that we were finally able to put together.

It is the apex of our evolution over the past year in a musical sense, but also in a personal sense. We wanted a huge conceptual vision coupled with an equally huge sound that was refined and honed, yet still undeniably Krosis. We couldn't be prouder to say that this album is all that and more. We wanted something big, really big; something that a listener couldn't digest in just one or two listens. We've never been more excited to present a creation to you all and hope you enjoy it as much as we do."

The band said of the single, "‘To Persist Or Adhere’ is a symbolic milestone for all of us in Krosis. It is the debut of our matured and redefined stylistic sound, while also representing our progression as a band over this past year. It is a journey of perseverance that can be related to everyday life, as well as our willingness to progress through all obstacles that we may face. It is the most meaningful piece of art that I have ever worked on and I truly hope it can impact other people as it has impacted us."

Tracklisting:

“Gone, But Not Forgotten”

“Insanity: A Moniker Of Me”

“To Persist Or Adhere”

“An Elegy For A Man Alive”

“Psychoticlysm”

“Melancholy And Madness”

“Questions Of A Holistic Divine”

“With Virtue, I Am Free”

“Battles Are Won Within”

“A Memoir Of Free Will”

“To Persist Or Adhere” video: