KROSIS Premiere "Battles Are Won Within" Lyric Video

North Carolina progressive deathcore group, Krosis, have premiered a lyric video for their new track, "Battles Are Won Within". The song is off of their new album, A Memoir Of Free Will, which will see a February 7 release via Unique Leader Records.

Vocalist Mac Smith commented, "'Battles Are Won Within' is our modernized tribute to pioneers of ‘90s death metal and innovators of the slam subgenre, including bands such as Suffocation, Internal Bleeding, and Devourment. We wanted to write an extremely heavy jam that is musically abnormal for us while still maintaining our stylization as a group, and we feel that this track turned out to be exactly that. We wanted this song to be as intense as possible and to overwhelm the listener with different dynamics of heaviness, as well as to try out our hand at complimenting classic styles of brutal death metal with a modern twist. Aggression, groove, riffs, slams, punishing vocals, you name it: This track has it all. As a death metal enthusiast, this one comes from a special place in my heart, and I hope everyone enjoys this track as much as I do! SLAM!"

Memoir Of Free Will is the follow up to Krosis' debut Solem Vatem. The 10-track album sees the group truly coming into their own with the band's ambitious sound culminating into something truly unique.

Drummer Dan Cece commented about the album, "A Memoir Of Free Will, simply put, is a massive culmination of many things that we were finally able to put together.

It is the apex of our evolution over the past year in a musical sense, but also in a personal sense. We wanted a huge conceptual vision coupled with an equally huge sound that was refined and honed, yet still undeniably Krosis. We couldn't be prouder to say that this album is all that and more. We wanted something big, really big; something that a listener couldn't digest in just one or two listens. We've never been more excited to present a creation to you all and hope you enjoy it as much as we do."

Tracklisting:

“Gone, But Not Forgotten”

“Insanity: A Moniker Of Me”

“To Persist Or Adhere”

“An Elegy For A Man Alive”

“Psychoticlysm”

“Melancholy And Madness”

“Questions Of A Holistic Divine”

“With Virtue, I Am Free”

“Battles Are Won Within”

“A Memoir Of Free Will”

“To Persist Or Adhere” video:

"Psychoticlysm" drum playthrough video: