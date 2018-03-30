KROSIS Release “Melting Point” Video

Raleigh, NC progressive deathcore unit Krosis have premiered a Jaiden Frost directed music video for their song "Melting Point".The track is from the group's outstanding Unique Leader debut Solem Vatem which was released on March 9th and shows Krosis pushing the boundaries of what is possible within the genre.

Drummer Daniel Cece said of the track, "Melting Point' explored the lighter, more atmospheric side of our musical creativity. We are just as much a progressive metal band as we are deathcore or death metal. That allows us to incorporate various experimental elements that might be rarely seen in today's metal genres. This one is a fun, melodic song that still jams, and the video that Jaiden shot for it fits the theme perfectly."

Krosis will headline The Solem Vatem Tour in support of their new album next month with support coming from Silent on Fifth Street and Terraform.