KRYPTONITE Featuring KING DIAMOND, THE POODLES, MUSTASCH Members Release “Keep The Dream Alive” Music Video

Swedish melodic rock combo, Kryptonite, have released a video for “Keep The Dream Alive”, a track from their upcoming self-titled album, due for release on August 4th. Watch the new video below.

Sometimes musicians are put together who only know each other from afar via their respective recordings, but something clicks and triggers a magical moment. That's exactly what happened when Jakob Samuel from The Poodles met up with producer Alessandro Del Vecchio on the heels of a concept created by Frontiers President Serafino Perugino. Together, they set off to work on a new band that could offer lyrical concepts that are deep and intelligent with music that operates within the genres they excel in. And most importantly, has a great energy and impact.

Together with executive producer Serafino Perugino, they handpicked each musician to be part of their vision for a strong lineup of young and hungry Swedish musicians that would be ready to go out there and kick some ass. Pontus Egberg, formerly of The Poodles and now the bass player for King Diamond and Treat, was the first one to enter the picture, followed shortly thereafter by Robban Back of Mustasch (and ex-Eclipse). The choice of guitar player fell to the young and immensely gifted Mike Palace. Mike showed his huge talents as a writer and performer on his band Palace’s debut album and on several songs he has already written for the label.

The recording and writing sessions flowed freely and the songs came naturally. This band will truly set a standard for what fans perceive as melodic hard rock in today’s climate. It is classic, but modern at the same time, groovy and cool.

You will love what Jakob, Michael, Pontus, and Robban have cooked up for you as Kryptonite - Sweden. S

Tracklisting:

“Chasing Fire”

“This Is The Moment”

“Keep The Dream Alive”

“Fallen Angels”

“Across The Water”

“Love Can Be Stronger”

“Knowing Both Of Us”

“Get Out Be Gone”

“One Soul”

“Better Than Yesterday”

“No Retreat No Surrender”

“Keep The Dream Alive” video:

“Across The Water” lyric video:

“This Is The Moment” video:

“Chasing Fire” video:

EPK: