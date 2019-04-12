KRYPTS Announce Cadaver Circulation Album; “The Reek Of Loss” Single Streaming

Finland's Krypts return to unfurl an aeonic slab of death metal upon your ears. Cadaver Circulation explores immeasurable depths with six intense offerings of misanthropic and doom-laden death metal. Listen to new track “The Reek Of Loss” below.

Cadaver Circulation is as unrepentant as the grave in it’s tormented and suffocating aura. From funereal dirges to steamroller bombasts of putrid death and decay, Cadaver Circulation leaves no tomb intact. Reverb drenched atmosphere collides with eerie chords and abysmal vocals to craft one of the most harrowing death metal experiences of the year.

Dark Descent Records will unleash Cadaver Circulation May 31st on digital, CD, vinyl and cassette tape.

Tracklisting:

“Sinking Transient Waters”

“The Reek Of Loss”

“Echoes Emanate Forms”

“Mycelium”

“Vanishing”

“Circling The Between”

“The Reek Of Loss”: