KRYPTS Streaming New Track “Sinking Transient Waters”

Finnish Death/Doom Lords Krypts are streaming a brand new track from forthcoming album Cadaver Circulation (Dark Descent Records). The premiere coincides with the band's European Tour with Jupiterian, as well as Father Befouled and Encoffination on select dates, which is underway now. Listen to “Sinking Transient Waters” below.

Cadaver Circulation is as unrepentant as the grave in it’s tormented and suffocating aura. From funereal dirges to steamroller bombasts of putrid death and decay, Cadaver Circulation leaves no tomb intact. Reverb drenched atmosphere collides with eerie chords and abysmal vocals to craft one of the most harrowing death metal experiences of the year.

Dark Descent Records will unleash Cadaver Circulation May 31st on digital, CD, vinyl and cassette tape.

Tracklisting:

“Sinking Transient Waters”

“The Reek Of Loss”

“Echoes Emanate Forms”

“Mycelium”

“Vanishing”

“Circling The Between”

"Sinking Transient Waters":

Cadaver Circulation by Krypts

“The Reek Of Loss”: