KRYSTHLA Release “Make Disciples Of The Nations” Lyric Video

British extreme metallers Krysthla have just dropped a punishingly epic lyric video for new song “Make Disciples Of The Nations”.

The track is the second song to be taken from the Northamptonshire's forthcoming brutal sophomore album.





"'Make Disciples Of The Nations' is buried in the feeling of helplessness and despair as the world is plunged into misery as the wars keep coming. An endless stream of ignorant cannon fodder gets in line to go and do their part for democracy but it all means nothing in reality. Eventually, all the nations of the world will be without culture or individuality. Goddess Columbia rules ok!" - Neil Hudson (guitars / lyricist)

Release is set for April 7th via PHD.