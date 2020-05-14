KUARANTINE Featuring FOZZY's CHRIS JERICHO, TRIXTER's PJ FARLEY Cover “No, No, No” By KISS

Kuarantine is Chris Jericho of Fozzy, Kent Slucher of Luke Bryan Band, Joe McGinness of Klassik 78, and PJ Farley of Trixter.

In the band's debut video, which can be seen below, Kuarantine offer their take on the song "No, No, No", which originally appeared on KISS' 1987 album Crazy Nights.

“When Kent and Joe approached me to sing on a few '80s KISS songs, I jumped at the chance, as it’s my favorite era of my favorite band,” says Jericho. “Once we brought in PJ, not only did we have a world-class band with years of touring experience, we also had four guys with one common bond: to stay creative and to do something special for all music fans during this pandemic. 'No, No, No' is the perfect debut release for Kuarantine, as not only is it a crushing, FUN rock n roll tune, but it’s guaranteed to satisfy and put a smile on your face... whether you want one or not!”

Jericho goes on to add, "This week on the #SaturdayNightSpecial, the members of my new project @kuarantine_official, @kstix8, @pjfarley & @joe_mcginness_official discuss our new single #NoNoNo, how the band started due to our mutual love for 80s @kissonline & how to stay creative during a pandemic! Plus former #Kiss guitar player @bruce.kulick will explain how & why he got involved with the band! Think of a question, grab a drink and tune in LIVE this Saturday (May 16) at 9p EST on Facebook & YouTube!"