KULL Featuring BAL-SAGOTH, DYSGRAPHIA Members Ink Deal With Black Lion Records; Debut Album Due In 2019

Barbarian metal kings Kull, featuring members of Bal-Sagoth and Dysgraphia have joined Black Lion Records, with a new album coming in 2019.

Kull was forged by four members of Bal-Sagoth (all except for Byron), together with Dyscaphia’s guitarist and composer Tarkan (vocals in Kull). The band's debut was recorded at Wayland’s Forge Studio. Everything is composed by Jonny and Chris Maudling, so fans of Bal-Sagoth will not be disappointed. Building on the musical tradition already established in Maudling's back-catalogue.

Their debut album Exile will be released on CD/LP/digital in 2019.

Lineup:

Tarkan Alp - Vocals

Chris Maudling - Guitars

Jonny Maudling - Keyboards/Synths

Alistair MacLatchy - Bass

Paul “Wak” Jackson - Drums