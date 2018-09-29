KULL Featuring Former BAL SAGOTH Members To Release Debut Album Via Black Lion Records In 2019

Black Lion Records has issued the following announcement:

"Kull was forged by four members of Bal-Sagoth (all except for Byron), together with Dyscaphia’s guitarist and composer Tarkan (vocals in Kull). The band's debut was recorded at Wayland’s Forge Studio. Everything is composed by Jonny and Chris Maudling, so fans of Bal-Sagoth will not be disappointed. Building on the musical tradition already established in Maudling's back-catalogue, their debut album, Exile, will be released on CD/LP/Digital in 2019 vi Black Lion Records."

Line-up:

Tarkan Alp – Vocals

Chris Maudling – Guitars

Jonny Maudling – Keyboards/synths

Alistair MacLatchy – Bass

Paul “Wak” Jackson – Drums

