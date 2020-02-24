KURNUGIA Share New Song "To The Cursed Depths"

In their endless quest to push and support current underground acts that perpetuate the odor of vintage death metal, on April 27th, Memento Mori presents the debut album of America's Kurnugia, Forlorn And Forsaken.

Hailing from the rustbelt metal hotbed of Cleveland, Ohio, Kurnugia was founded by ex-members of Decrepit, Nunslaughter, Embalmer, December Wolves, and Delusion. Not surprisingly, this assembly of seasoned underground veterans is heavily influenced by the classic death metal of the early '90s, and that's exactly what Kurnugia aim for: to go back right to the roots of the genre and pay homage to the deeds of old, unaware of gimmicks, trends, and mindless experimentation - no more, and definitely no less!

Kurnugia delivered their debut EP, Tribulations Of The Abyss, in 2013 and then followed it with another EP, Condemned To Obscurity, in 2016. All too teasing have been these short-length assaults, but at last arrives Kurnugia's debut album. Aptly titled, Forlorn And Forsaken is ancient aural debauchery, delivered with evil intent, rotting and heinous. Fittingly, this full-length encapsulates everything Kurnugia have stood for to date - crushing riffery, divebombing solos, tight tank-treads of rhythm, all delivered with swift simplicity of design - but upratcheting the production to a clear 'n' cutting devastation. Well-produced but not too "well-produced," Forlorn And Forsaken still seeps with a primordial heaviness rooted in classic death metal songcraft, nodding to (but not ripping off) the seminal works of Immolation, Grave, Incantation, Autopsy, Entombed, Cianide, Morbid Angel, Dismember, Death, Unleashed, Deicide, and Benediction. And of course, this classicism is reflected in Mark Cooper's attention-grabbing cover art.

You can't teach old dogs new tricks, the cliche goes, but you CAN let those dogs do what they do best: proudly stick to the early '90s traditions of death metal. That's been Memento Mori's MO since day one, and they hereby welcome you into Kurnugia's netherworld with Forlorn And Forsaken!

Take the first step into that netherworld with the brand-new track "To The Cursed Depths". Aforementioned cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Intro"

"To The Cursed Depths"

"Crown Of Suffer"

"Shroud Of Damnation"

"Pervert The Pious"

"Eroded Faith"

"Thy Sanguine Altar"

"All Consuming Grief"

"Decaying Serenades"

"When The Moment Of Death Arrives"

For further details, visit Kurnugia on Facebook.