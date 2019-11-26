KVAEN - Melodic Pagan Black Metal Project Streaming First Single "Yee Naaldlooshii"; New Album Due In February 2020

Kvaen, the melodic pagan black metal solo project from J. Björnfot, will release a new album, The Funeral Pyre, on February 28th via Black Lion Records. The first single from the album, "Yee Naaldlooshii", is streaming below.

Pre-sale for The Funeral Pyre will begin on December 1st. Stay tuned for details.

