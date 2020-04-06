KVELERTAK Announce "Live From Your Living Room" Streaming Show On April 10

Norway's Kvelertak have announced plans for a special live stream show on April 10, "Live From Your Living Room". The 60-minute band set will be broadcast from the venue Artilleriverkstedet in Norway via website Vierlive at 9 PM, CET (8 PM, BST / 2 PM, CST).

In addition, there will be an option for fans to chat live to each other and the band, with a special event t-shirt available to order plus merch bundles from the 2020 tour which was halted early due to the developing Covid-19 pandemic. There is no restriction on the number of fans that can participate.

The band explain, "KVELERTAK ONE DAY WORLD TOUR! We had over three weeks left of our European tour when everything started closing down and we had to get back home. Like so many of you right now, we don’t know when we can get back to work and out on the road again. But only boring people get bored. So while we’re waiting for the apocalypse to either wipe us all out or just pass us by this time, we are inviting ourselves into your homes on Friday April 10th at 9pm CET (8pm BST) for our Kvelertak One Day World Tour. It’ll be a different type of show (obviously) than you’ve seen us do before and we’ll do some kind of Q&A as well. There will be a special event t-shirt for sale and we’ll put our new tour merch store up online. Hope to see all our fans worldwide for this one. Take care, stay safe, stay home!"

Gain admission here.

Kvelertak released their new album, Splid, back in February via Rise Records. It's their first album featuring new singer, Ivar Nikolaisen, who joined the group in 2018.

The album was recorded with Kurt Ballou (Converge, Code Orange, Zeal & Ardor, Every Time I Die, Dillinger Escape Plan, High On Fire) at Godcity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts. Order the album here.

Splid tracklisting:

"Rogaland"

"Crack Of Doom "(featuring Troy Sanders)

"Necrosoft"

"Discord"

"Bråtebrann"

"Uglas hegemoni"

"Fanden ta dette hull!"

"Tevling"

"Stevnemøte med Satan"

"Delirium tremens"

"Ved bredden av Nihil"

"Fanden Ta Dette Hull":

"Crack Of Doom" video:

"Bråtebrann":