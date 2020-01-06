KVELERTAK Debut Music Video For "Crack Of Doom" Feat. MASTODON's Troy Sanders

Norway's Kvelertak have shared a second track from their upcoming new album, Splid, which is set for release on February 14 via Rise Records.

"Crack Of Doom" features Troy Sanders (Mastodon) and is one of the first songs performed by the band in English. The group have also released the official video for the track.

The video is directed by the award winning and renowned Norwegian stills photographer and music video director Stian Andersen. Stian has been a part of the Kvelertak circle for many years, having also directed their previous videos for “Kvelertak” and “Bronsegud”.

Says the band: "Ever heard of the Maya Apocalypse? Johannes Stöffler? Harold Camping? Are you afraid that the religious leaders, scientists, or the doomsday preachers may be right? Have no fear! They were all wrong. But now, Kvelertak has come to prophesize Ragnarok, straight into your heart and soul. The Crack of Doom shines on us all!"

About Troy Sanders being featured on "Crack Of Doom", they add, "We sent Troy a demo of the song because there were a couple of parts we felt would fit his voice very well and lift the song. Luckily he liked the track and was keen to do it. He got some scratch vocal tracks and some guidelines but was free to do it however he wanted. What we got back was even better than what we could hope for. We’re extremely proud to have him featured on this song, and with Troy being American it felt natural to just do the whole thing in English."

Regarding the official video, director Stian Andersen and producer Lars Thomas Skare state, “It has been an amazing experience and a privilege to assist in the baptism of Ivar Nikolaisen into the ranks of the band, and putting him through the torturous conditions of ice bathing in sub-zero temperatures, setting him on fire, galloping through the forest shirtless mid-winter, or hanging him upside down from a tree.”.

Their fourth studio album, Splid, will be the first from Kvelertak since 2016's Nattesferd, and is their first album featuring new singer, Ivar Nikolaisen, who joined the group in 2018.

The album was recorded with Kurt Ballou (Converge, Code Orange, Zeal & Ardor, Every Time I Die, Dillinger Escape Plan, High On Fire) at Godcity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts.

Pre-order the album here.

Splid tracklisting:

"Rogaland"

"Crack Of Doom "(featuring Troy Sanders)

"Necrosoft"

"Discord"

"Bråtebrann"

"Uglas hegemoni"

"Fanden ta dette hull!"

"Tevling"

"Stevnemøte med Satan"

"Delirium tremens"

"Ved bredden av Nihil"

In March 2020, Kvelertak will return to the UK for headline shows in Manchester, Bristol, and London, bringing with them special guests Planet Of Zeus and Blood Command. Tickets are on sale now from all good box offices and from Kvelertak.com.