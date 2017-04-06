KVELERTAK Featured In New Episode Of FreqsTV’s Anchors To Asphalt: Extreme Metal Touring
Most owls fly silently. They go through the night like ghosts, without you ever noticing their presence. A special species from Norway, however, creates enough noise to shake the foundations of every concert venue. Kvelertak, unique specimens of black ’n’ roll owls, were flying in Munich. And FreqsTV caught them on camera.
For a band such as Kverlertak, touring is essential. Erlend, singer of the Norwegian formation, offers a glimpse into the owls' life while they're flying free in nature. He opens up on being far away from beloved ones, seeing the world and all its cultures as well as noticing changes in his friendships with bandmates.
FreqsTV presents Anchors To Asphalt: Extreme Metal Touring:
Kvelertak have been announced as special guests for the entirety of Metallica’s upcoming WorldWired European tour. Dates are set to kick off September 4th at The Netherlands’ Ziggo Dome and continue through May 2018 (see attached itinerary). Tickets for all date will be available beginning March 24th. For more information and tickets, please visit kvelertak.com.
Tour dates:
April
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valby Hallen
27 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum
28 - Stockholm, Sweden- Hovet
30 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli
May
20 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Park Sounds
June
18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
September (with Metallica)
4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
8 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
10 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
12 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier
14 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
16 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
October (with Metallica)
22 - London, UK - The O2 Arena
24 - London, UK - The O2 Arena
26 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
28 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
30 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena
November (with Metallica)
1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
February (with Metallica)
1 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center
5 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center
7 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
10 - Turin, Italy - Pala Alpitour
12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
14 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
16 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
March (with Metallica)
27 - Herning, Denmark - Jyske Bank Boxen
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
31 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
April (with Metallica)
2 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
5 - Budapest, Hungary - Sports Arena
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
11 - Geneva, Switzerland - Palexpo
26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
30 - Leipzig, Germany - Leipzig Arena
May (with Metallica)
2 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena
11 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena