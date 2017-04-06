KVELERTAK Featured In New Episode Of FreqsTV’s Anchors To Asphalt: Extreme Metal Touring

Most owls fly silently. They go through the night like ghosts, without you ever noticing their presence. A special species from Norway, however, creates enough noise to shake the foundations of every concert venue. Kvelertak, unique specimens of black ’n’ roll owls, were flying in Munich. And FreqsTV caught them on camera.

For a band such as Kverlertak, touring is essential. Erlend, singer of the Norwegian formation, offers a glimpse into the owls' life while they're flying free in nature. He opens up on being far away from beloved ones, seeing the world and all its cultures as well as noticing changes in his friendships with bandmates.

FreqsTV presents Anchors To Asphalt: Extreme Metal Touring:

Kvelertak have been announced as special guests for the entirety of Metallica’s upcoming WorldWired European tour. Dates are set to kick off September 4th at The Netherlands’ Ziggo Dome and continue through May 2018 (see attached itinerary). Tickets for all date will be available beginning March 24th. For more information and tickets, please visit kvelertak.com.

Tour dates:

April

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valby Hallen

27 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum

28 - Stockholm, Sweden- Hovet

30 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli

May

20 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Park Sounds

June

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

September (with Metallica)

4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

8 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

10 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

12 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

14 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

16 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

October (with Metallica)

22 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

24 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

26 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

28 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

30 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

November (with Metallica)

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

February (with Metallica)

1 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

5 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

10 - Turin, Italy - Pala Alpitour

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

14 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

16 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

March (with Metallica)

27 - Herning, Denmark - Jyske Bank Boxen

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

31 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

April (with Metallica)

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

5 - Budapest, Hungary - Sports Arena

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

11 - Geneva, Switzerland - Palexpo

26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Leipzig Arena

May (with Metallica)

2 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena