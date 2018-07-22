KVELERTAK Introduce New Singer IVAR NIKOLAISEN; Video From Live Debut Available

Vocalist Erlend Hjelvik recently announced his departure from Norwegian rockers Kvelertak with the following message:

"Hey, Erlend here, there is no easy way to say this, so I'll just get straight to it; it's necessary for me to part ways with Kvelertak.

The experience of building a successful band has been fun and rewarding but has also been equally intense and challenging. Over the years, this has taken its toll. As we've been developing personally and professionally, our individual goals, needs and motivations have changed, leading us in different directions. Though it is a heavy decision to leave a life I've been living and breathing for the last decade, I feel happy and excited to explore new possibilities for the future.

Regrettably, due to circumstances out of my control, I am not able to perform the last four shows in Norway this summer. I apologize to the festival organizers and fans planning on these shows.

I would like to thank Bjarte, Kjetil, Maciek, Marvin and Vidar, our crew, bands we've toured with and everyone else who has worked with Kvelertak. Most importantly, I appreciate our awesome fans that have made everything possible. I'm very proud and grateful for everything we've accomplished as Kvelertak. I am genuinely thankful for everything we've experienced together and wish the band the best of luck and success in the future.

Kvelertakk for meg!"

A short time after Hjelvik announced his departure, his former bandmates issued the following update:

"We have known for a while that Erlend has planned to step down, so we have had the necessary time to plan the way going forward and also find a new vocalist for Kvelertak.

The original plan was to finish up the festival season with Erlend, but as Erlend is not able to do so, we are therefore proudly announcing our newest member at the upcoming show Friday, July 20th, at Fjellparken, Norway.

We would like to thank Erlend Hjelvik for his contribution to the band, and wish him all the best for the future."

The band has since introduced Ivar Nikolaisen as their new frontman, who made his debut with the band at Fjellparken as promised. Video from the show is available below.

The band issued the following statement:

"We are immensely excited to have Ivar on board, and what he will bring to the band. Kvelertak has had a history with Ivar since the bands early days. Both as a tour companion with his other bands (The Good, The Bad, And The Zugly / Silver) and as the guest vocalist on 'Blodtørst'. Ivar is the frontman we could hope for, and nothing is more natural for us than for him to take over the throne."

Nikolaisen: "I've been a huge fan of Kvelertak ever since I first saw them nearly ten years ago. It's an honor to be a part of the band! I will not try to copy Erlend. Erlend is a lion. I'm just a small rat. But this rat is pissed off, infectious, and full of pestilence — ready to take this machine to new heights!"