KVELERTAK Live At Summer Breeze 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

WDR Rockpalast has released professionally-filmed footage of Norway's Kvelertak performing at the Summer Breeze festival in 2019. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Åpenbaring"

"Bruane Brenn"

"Nekroskop"

"1985"

"Evig Vandrar"

"Fossegrim"

"Offernatt"

"Blodtørst"

"Berserkr"

"Mjød"

"Månelyst"

"Kvelertak"

"Utrydd Dei Svake"

Kvelertak recently release their new album, Splid, via Rise Records. Their fourth studio album is the first from Kvelertak since 2016's Nattesferd, and is their first album featuring new singer, Ivar Nikolaisen, who joined the group in 2018.

The album was recorded with Kurt Ballou (Converge, Code Orange, Zeal & Ardor, Every Time I Die, Dillinger Escape Plan, High On Fire) at Godcity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts. Order here.

Splid tracklisting:

"Rogaland"

"Crack Of Doom "(featuring Troy Sanders)

"Necrosoft"

"Discord"

"Bråtebrann"

"Uglas hegemoni"

"Fanden ta dette hull!"

"Tevling"

"Stevnemøte med Satan"

"Delirium tremens"

"Ved bredden av Nihil"

"Fanden Ta Dette Hull":

"Crack Of Doom" video:

"Bråtebrann":