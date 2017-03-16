KVELERTAK Release “Bronsegud” Music Video; On Tour With METALLICA In Late 2017 / 2018

Roadrunner Records group Kvelertak have released the official music video for “Bronsegud,” from their new album, Nattesferd. The video, which was directed by Stian Andersen, documents the band’s life on the road as they travel the world performing neck-breaking sets to sold-out audiences. Watch below:

Furthermore, Kvelertak have been announced as special guests for the entirety of Metallica’s upcoming WorldWired European tour. Dates are set to kick off September 4th at The Netherlands’ Ziggo Dome and continue through May 2018 (see attached itinerary). Tickets for all date will be available beginning March 24th. For more information and tickets, please visit kvelertak.com.

Tour dates:

March

16 - Kongsberg, Norway - Energimølla

17 - Sogndal, Norway - Meiret

18 - Molde, Norway - Gamle Kulturhuset

19 - Molde, Norway - Gamle Kulturhuset

22 - Alta, Norway - City Scene

23 - Tromso, Norway - Driv

24 - Narvik, Norway - Vinterfestuka

25 - Rognan, Norway - Slipen Scene (Sold Out)

26 - Bodø, Norway - Sinus

29 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen

30 - Skien, Norway - Parkbiografen

31 - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene

April

1 - Halden, Norway - Brygga Kultursal

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valby Hallen

27 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum

28 - Stockholm, Sweden- Hovet

30 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli

May

20 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Park Sounds

June

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

September (with Metallica)

4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

8 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

10 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

12 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

14 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

16 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

October (with Metallica)

22 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

24 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

26 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

28 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

30 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

November (with Metallica)

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

February (with Metallica)

1 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

5 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

10 - Turin, Italy - Pala Alpitour

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

14 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

16 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

March (with Metallica)

27 - Herning, Denmark - Jyske Bank Boxen

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

31 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

April (with Metallica)

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

5 - Budapest, Hungary - Sports Arena

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

11 - Geneva, Switzerland - Palexpo

26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Leipzig Arena

May (with Metallica)

2 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena