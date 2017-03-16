KVELERTAK Release “Bronsegud” Music Video; On Tour With METALLICA In Late 2017 / 2018
March 16, 2017, an hour ago
Roadrunner Records group Kvelertak have released the official music video for “Bronsegud,” from their new album, Nattesferd. The video, which was directed by Stian Andersen, documents the band’s life on the road as they travel the world performing neck-breaking sets to sold-out audiences. Watch below:
Furthermore, Kvelertak have been announced as special guests for the entirety of Metallica’s upcoming WorldWired European tour. Dates are set to kick off September 4th at The Netherlands’ Ziggo Dome and continue through May 2018 (see attached itinerary). Tickets for all date will be available beginning March 24th. For more information and tickets, please visit kvelertak.com.
Tour dates:
March
16 - Kongsberg, Norway - Energimølla
17 - Sogndal, Norway - Meiret
18 - Molde, Norway - Gamle Kulturhuset
19 - Molde, Norway - Gamle Kulturhuset
22 - Alta, Norway - City Scene
23 - Tromso, Norway - Driv
24 - Narvik, Norway - Vinterfestuka
25 - Rognan, Norway - Slipen Scene (Sold Out)
26 - Bodø, Norway - Sinus
29 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen
30 - Skien, Norway - Parkbiografen
31 - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene
April
1 - Halden, Norway - Brygga Kultursal
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valby Hallen
27 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum
28 - Stockholm, Sweden- Hovet
30 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli
May
20 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Park Sounds
June
18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
September (with Metallica)
4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
8 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
10 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
12 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier
14 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
16 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
October (with Metallica)
22 - London, UK - The O2 Arena
24 - London, UK - The O2 Arena
26 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
28 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
30 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena
November (with Metallica)
1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
February (with Metallica)
1 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center
5 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center
7 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
10 - Turin, Italy - Pala Alpitour
12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
14 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
16 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
March (with Metallica)
27 - Herning, Denmark - Jyske Bank Boxen
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
31 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
April (with Metallica)
2 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
5 - Budapest, Hungary - Sports Arena
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
11 - Geneva, Switzerland - Palexpo
26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
30 - Leipzig, Germany - Leipzig Arena
May (with Metallica)
2 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena
11 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena