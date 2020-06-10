KVELERTAK Reveal Special Plans For "Live At Amper Tone Studio" Live Stream Show On June 20

Following the success of their initial live stream show in April, acclaimed Norwegian band Kvelertak have revealed fresh plans for new date, "Live From Amper Tone Studio", on Saturday, June 20. The set will once again be broadcast via Vierlive at 9 PM, CET (8 PM, BST / 2 PM, CST).

Kvelertak elaborate further, commenting, "Hello friends! First of all, we hope that all of you are safe and in good health! We REALLY miss playing shows and interacting with our fans...but we are fortunate to be able to rehearse and continue to make new music.

"We were supposed to be out playing festivals right now and continuing to promote our newest album Splid. Since that’s not possible we have planned a new live stream event to try and make up for it. We’ve booked Amper Tone Studio in Oslo (the studio we recorded Nattesferd) and turned it into a Kvelertak "Game Show” set. We’ll be spinning the Kvelertak "Setlist Of Fortune” - we’ve dug up some old classics and rehearsed songs we’ve never, or seldom, played live before. There will be a proper Q&A and we’ll take a couple requests. Everyone who buys a ticket will be entitled to join a competition to win some pretty rad prizes. We’ll be giving out a GUITAR, Kvelertak limited numbered skate deck, rare demos, custom picks, signed vinyls, our onstage prop owls, etc.

"We had more fun than we expected on the last stream (check that out) and we hope you did as well! Come join us again! Thank you all for the support!"

For admission, head here.