KVELERTAK Singer ERLEND HJELVIK Leaves Band - "There Is No Easy Way To Say This, So I'll Just Get Straight To It..."

Vocalist Erlend Hjelvik has announced his departure from Norwegian rockers Kvelertak with the following message:

"Hey, Erlend here, there is no easy way to say this, so I'll just get straight to it.

"It's necessary for me to part ways with Kvelertak.

"The experience of building a successful band has been fun and rewarding but has also been equally intense and challenging. Over the years, this has taken its toll. As we've been developing personally and professionally, our individual goals, needs and motivations have changed, leading us in different directions. Though it is a heavy decision to leave a life I've been living and breathing for the last decade, I feel happy and excited to explore new possibilities for the future.

"Regrettably, due to circumstances out of my control, I am not able to perform the last four shows in Norway this summer. I apologize to the festival organizers and fans planning on these shows.

"I would like to thank Bjarte, Kjetil, Maciek, Marvin and Vidar, our crew, bands we've toured with and everyone else who has worked with Kvelertak. Most importantly, I appreciate our awesome fans that have made everything possible. I'm very proud and grateful for everything we've accomplished as Kvelertak. I am genuinely thankful for everything we've experienced together and wish the band the best of luck and success in the future.

"Kvelertakk for meg!" - Erlend Hjelvik