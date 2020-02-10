KVELERTAK Streaming New Song "Fanden Ta Dette Hull"

Norway's Kvelertak will release their new album, Splid, on February 14 via Rise Records. The band have released the song "Fanden Ta Dette Hull", which you can hear below.

Elaborating on the song, the band explain, "In Stavanger city museum there used to be a exhibition in the basement called "crooked animals and smiling skeletons". The story behind this name is pretty simple. Most of the skeletons are as old as the museum. They had, after so many years, become crooked and it looked like they were smiling. The first thing you could see was a skeleton of "Homo Sapiens" and it was a real skeleton of a man who grew up in my neighbourhood in the 19th century. This guy was buried last year, in 2019. 'Fanden Ta Dette Hull' is the story of his life. And what a life!"

Their fourth studio album, Splid, will be the first from Kvelertak since 2016's Nattesferd, and is their first album featuring new singer, Ivar Nikolaisen, who joined the group in 2018.

The album was recorded with Kurt Ballou (Converge, Code Orange, Zeal & Ardor, Every Time I Die, Dillinger Escape Plan, High On Fire) at Godcity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts.

Pre-order the album here.

Splid tracklisting:

"Rogaland"

"Crack Of Doom "(featuring Troy Sanders)

"Necrosoft"

"Discord"

"Bråtebrann"

"Uglas hegemoni"

"Fanden ta dette hull!"

"Tevling"

"Stevnemøte med Satan"

"Delirium tremens"

"Ved bredden av Nihil"

"Crack Of Doom" video:

"Bråtebrann":

In March 2020, Kvelertak will return to the UK for headline shows in Manchester, Bristol, and London, bringing with them special guests Planet Of Zeus and Blood Command. Tickets are on sale now from all good box offices and from Kvelertak.com.