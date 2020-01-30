KXM Feat. GEORGE LYNCH, DUG PINNICK, RAY LUZIER Release Extended Cut "Making Of" Video For Circle Of Dolls Album

KXM issued their third studio release, Circle Of Dolls, last September via Rat Pak Records (Frontiers Music Srl in Europe). Check out an extended cut "making of" video below:

Circle Of Dolls can be ordered via Rat Pak Records in various bundle configurations including turquoise & black splatter vinyl, cassette and hand autographed CD packages.

KXM is comprised of Dug Pinnick of King’s X on vocals/bass, George Lynch of Lynch Mob/Dokken on guitars and Ray Luzier of Korn on drums. Circle Of Dolls features 13 brand new tracks and was recorded at the Steakhouse studio in North Hollywood California where the band once again tapped Chris “The Wizard” Collier to engineer and co-produce the new effort.

From the infectious riff of the album opener “War Of Words” to the album finale of “The Border,” KXM have yet again created something truly special and musically diverse. Songs like “Lightning,” “Big As The Sun,” and “Cold Sweats” are sonically different from each other taking the listener on a musical journey. Circle of Dolls is a darker record thematically than their first two albums and builds upon the established KXM rock sound with thought provoking lyrics, catchy guitar riffs and rock-solid grooves.

Circle Of Dolls tracklisting:

"War Of Words"

"Mind Swamp"

"Circle Of Dolls"

"Lightning"

"Time Flies"

"Twice"

"Big As The Sun"

"Vessel Of Destruction"

"A Day Without Me"

"Wide Awake"

"Shadow Lover"

"Cold Sweats"

"The Border"

Bonus track:

"War Of Words" (Radio Edit) * CD & download versions only

"Time Flies" video:

"Lightning" video:

“War Of Words” video:

(Photo - Kevin Baldes)