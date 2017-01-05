KXM Featuring Current / Former Members OF KORN, KING'S X, DOKKEN To Release Scatterbrain Album In March; Details Revealed, Pre-Order Launched

Building upon the success of their 2014 self-titled debut, KXM returns with their sophomore album, Scatterbrain. The new album is scheduled for release on March 17th via Rat Pak Records.

Scatterbrain is currently available for pre-order via the Rat Pak Records website in various bundles including signed CD’s and t-shirts. All fans who pre-order the album through the Rat Pak website will be entered to win a one-of-a-kind custom guitar as well as other prizes. Pre-order the new album at this location.

KXM is comprised of dUg Pinnick of King’s X on vocals/bass, George Lynch of Lynch Mob/Dokken on guitars and Ray Luzier, of Korn on drums. Scatterbrain features 13 brand new tracks and was recorded at the Steakhouse studio in North Hollywood California. The album was produced by Chris “The Wizard” Collier (Flotsam And Jetsam, Prong, Last In Line) who also produced the band’s 2014 debut.

From the infectious riff of the album opener “Scatterbrain” to the outro of “Angel”, KXM have created something truly special and musically diverse. Songs like “Breakout”, “Calypso”, and “True Deceivers” are sonically different from each other taking the listener on a musical journey. Scatterbrain is thematically a darker record than the debut. The album builds upon the developed KXM rock sound but this time includes some different dynamics drawing inspiration from prog, ska, punk and metal. Through it all, it remains undeniably KXM.

Recorded over the span of 10 days, every song on Scatterbrain was the result of a musical jam from all three members playing together in the same room. Ray Luzier explains on the process, “We wanted to use the same formula as the 1st KXM record: book studio time, come in fresh every day with a new idea & run with it and not over think anything.”

George Lynch described the sessions as Record-topia: “we showed up in the studio, camped out with a bunch of gear and let the tape roll! Just like the first album, no pre-production, no rehearsal, no pre-written songs.”

dUg Pinnick adds: “The vibe was like a bunch of old friends having fun creating music like the previous record, nothing but fun!”

Scatterbrain tracklisting:

“Scatterbrain”

“Breakout”

“Big Sky Country”

“Calypso”

“Not A Single Word”

“Obsession”

“Noises In The Sky”

“Panic Attack”

“It’s Never Enough”

“True Deceivers”

“Stand”

“Together”

“Angel”

KXM formed in early 2013 when dUg, George and Ray spoke about trying to jam together. At the time it wasn’t clear what would come from those jams. The only thing that was clear was that these three musicians, at the top of their game, wanted to play together. The self-titled debut, KXM, was released on March 11th, 2014 and debuted at #31 on the Billboard 200. The band takes its name from the combination of the member’s other projects: K from Korn, X from King’s X and M from Lynch Mob. In a world that constantly searches for new and unique music, KXM delivers all the power and punch that one would expect from these high level players.