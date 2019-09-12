KXM Featuring KING'S X, KORN, Ex-DOKKEN Members Release "Time Flies" Music Video

KXM will issue their third studio release, Circle Of Dolls, on September 13 via Rat Pak Records (Frontiers Music Srl in Europe). A video for the song "Time Flies" can be found below.

Circle Of Dolls is currently available for pre-order via Rat Pak Records in various bundle configurations including turquoise & black splatter vinyl, cassette and hand autographed CD packages.

KXM is comprised of Dug Pinnick of King’s X on vocals/bass, George Lynch of Lynch Mob/Dokken on guitars and Ray Luzier of Korn on drums. Circle Of Dolls features 13 brand new tracks and was recorded at the Steakhouse studio in North Hollywood California where the band once again tapped Chris “The Wizard” Collier to engineer and co-produce the new effort.

Ray Luzier comments: “There’s a certain energy that happens in the studio very quickly when George, Dug and I get together and jam. This is our 3rd record and it was recorded with the same formula as the first two albums, no pre-written ideas, we just come up with totally fresh grooves & riffs and not over think anything. We definitely didn’t repeat ourselves, but you know for sure who it is when you hear it, all 3 records have their own unique character.”

George Lynch explains: “It’s better than the first two albums. It's insane, the magic is there, the chemistry's there and we're just sitting here patting ourselves on the back, telling each other what geniuses we are.”

Dug Pinnick adds: “I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed recording it!”

From the infectious riff of the album opener “War Of Words” to the album finale of “The Border,” KXM have yet again created something truly special and musically diverse. Songs like “Lightning,” “Big As The Sun,” and “Cold Sweats” are sonically different from each other taking the listener on a musical journey. Circle of Dolls is a darker record thematically than their first two albums and builds upon the established KXM rock sound with thought provoking lyrics, catchy guitar riffs and rock-solid grooves.

Circle Of Dolls tracklisting:

"War Of Words"

"Mind Swamp"

"Circle Of Dolls"

"Lightning"

"Time Flies"

"Twice"

"Big As The Sun"

"Vessel Of Destruction"

"A Day Without Me"

"Wide Awake"

"Shadow Lover"

"Cold Sweats"

"The Border"

Bonus track:

"War Of Words" (Radio Edit) * CD & download versions only

"Time Flies" video:

"Lightning" video:

“War Of Words” video:

(Photo - Kevin Baldes)