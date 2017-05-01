KYLE MORRISON To Release Debut Album Pianometal Featuring MEGADETH, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Members

Atlanta, GA based metal pianist Kyle Morrison is set to release his debut, full-length album, Pianometal, on May 26th via Sony Music / The Orchard Enterprises. The effort is a follow up to 2016’s Lore Of The Immortals, and is described as “a progressive combination of thrash and power metal fronted by blistering fast classically infused piano.” The album contains 12 tracks that feature some of modern metal’s most prominent musicians.

Pianometal features guest performances from Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, Soilwork), Francesco Ferrini (Fleshgod Apocalypse), Sean Z (Daath, Chimaira, Sinsaenum), and Elias Holmlid (Dragonland).

Morrison states: “This is a truly unique crossover experience that provides an entirely new perspective on the context of piano within heavy metal music. It has become increasingly difficult to break the traditional mold and venture in to new territory within metal, but I do hope to have accomplished just that.”

From the brutality of “Hymn oO Blasphemy” and “Eye Of The Storm” to the power metal infused “The Road To Eternity” and “Orion’s Curse,” this album cranks up the tempo and reaches over the top for a truly cinematic experience.

Pianometal will be released in physical and digital formats along with sheet music for solo piano.

Pianometal tracklisting:

“Centrifuge”

“Hymn Of Blasphemy”

“The Cosmos I - Martian Dusk”

“Mammoth”

“Ocean Black”

“The Cosmos II - Orion’s Curse”

“Eye Of The Storm”

“The Cosmos III - Interstellar Survival”

“Seasons”

“The Road To Eternity”

“Mammoth” (Instrumental)

“The Road To Eternity” (Orchestral)

Digital pre-orders are available now on every major music outlet. Physical pre-orders are available here.